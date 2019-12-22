Saigh, Janet D.

Saigh, Janet D.(nee Beck) at the age of 92, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Judge Joseph Schmidt; loving mother of Mike Saigh (Shower Zhang) and Victoria Saigh Valli (Dr. Tom Brillhart); dear grandmother of Andrew Saigh and Emily Valli; loving great-grandmother of Vivian Saigh; dear sister of the late Charles M. Beck.

Services: the family will receive friends at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University city, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 1:00p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Private Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to The Motivational Outreach Community Center (a non-profit organization). Please telephone, (618) 581-4319 for address information. The charity is for underprivileged children.

