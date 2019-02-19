Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Davis Haddad. View Sign

Haddad, Janet Davis Haddad, Janet Davis (83) died peacefully on February 15, 2019, in her home in Webster Groves, MO. She was born on September 30, 1935 in Oshkosh, WI to Pauline and Franklin McDonald. Following graduation from Oshkosh High School in 1953, she attended Colorado College. Jan worked for Capital Airlines in Washington, D.C., where she met her husband, Bob, of 62 years. She is survived by Bob, her children Paula (Paschall), Michael (Anna), and her four grandchildren, Hannah and William Tosch, and Gabriel and James Haddad. Jan had a great love for St. Louis. She volunteered at the Fabulous Fox Theatre for 32 years and was a proud tour guide for Destination St. Louis. She was an avid sports fan and was particularly devoted to the Cardinals. Jan loved her life, family, friends, and neighbors, and will be best remembered by how she showed her fondness for others through her sincere interest in their lives. At her request, her body was donated to Washington University Medical School. A celebration of her remarkable life is being planned for a later date. Donations may be made to the .

Haddad, Janet Davis Haddad, Janet Davis (83) died peacefully on February 15, 2019, in her home in Webster Groves, MO. She was born on September 30, 1935 in Oshkosh, WI to Pauline and Franklin McDonald. Following graduation from Oshkosh High School in 1953, she attended Colorado College. Jan worked for Capital Airlines in Washington, D.C., where she met her husband, Bob, of 62 years. She is survived by Bob, her children Paula (Paschall), Michael (Anna), and her four grandchildren, Hannah and William Tosch, and Gabriel and James Haddad. Jan had a great love for St. Louis. She volunteered at the Fabulous Fox Theatre for 32 years and was a proud tour guide for Destination St. Louis. She was an avid sports fan and was particularly devoted to the Cardinals. Jan loved her life, family, friends, and neighbors, and will be best remembered by how she showed her fondness for others through her sincere interest in their lives. At her request, her body was donated to Washington University Medical School. A celebration of her remarkable life is being planned for a later date. Donations may be made to the . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.