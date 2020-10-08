Dohr, Sister Janet (Aka Mary Lois), C.PP.S.

Monday, April 6, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. (For details,

https://www.baue.com/obit/.)

Services: Funeral, Saturday,

October 10, 2020 at 11:15 a.m., at Assumption Parish, 403 N. Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366, followed by a private burial. Wake, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with a sharing of memories at 10:45 a.m. To watch a Live Stream of the Funeral visit www.assumptionbvm.org. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO 63366-2299.