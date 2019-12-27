|
Parker, Janet E.
(nee Carter) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Monday, December 23, 2019.
Beloved wife of Kenneth R. Parker; loving mother of Henry (Donna) Short, Jannie M. Seyler (nee Short), Roy S. (Vicki) Short, III and April (Kirk) Pieper; dear grandmother of Henry, Laura, Heather, Tyler, J.J., Jeremy, Timmy, Amanda, Josh, Bella, Chase, Maverick and Kenneth; dear great-grandmother of 10; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois, Monday, December 30, 9:15 a.m. with Mass celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua (High Ridge) 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness, 12015 Manchester Rd., Suite 130, 63131) appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3:00-8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019