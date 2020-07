Fletcher, Janet L.

84, passed away Tues, July 21, 2020 in Houston, TX. She was a long time resident of the St Louis/Metro East area and Madison, IL.

Services: A visitation will be held on July 30, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm. at William C. Harris Funeral Directors – Spanish Lake Chapel – 1645 Redman Ave., St Louis, MO 63138. A graveside committal service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St Peters Cemetery, 2101 Lucas and Hunt Rd., St Louis, MO 63121.