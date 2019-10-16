Janet Louise Mobley

Obituary
Mobley, Janet Louise

(nee Clay), 88, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wilburn "Ray" Mobley. Loving mother of Mark (Sandy) Mobley, Cheryl (Chris) Colombo, Cindy (Jim) Fishburn; cherished grandmother of six; treasured great-grandmother of six; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). Interment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
