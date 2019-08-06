St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Janet M. O'Leary

Janet M. O'Leary Obituary

O'Leary, Janet M.

(nee Duke) Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Kevin J. O'Leary; loving mother of Bridget (Jeremy Wolf) O'Leary and Meaghan (Andrew) Puleo; adoring Mimi of Kaya, Alyssa, Thea and Andrew; cherished daughter of the late Austin and Betty Jane Duke; dear sister of Nancy Nagel, Connie Grillo, B.J. Pfeiffer and Patty Faust; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Janet fought hard through this illness with grace and courage and took great comfort that her family was always by her side.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, August 7 from 3-8 p.m. with funeral services on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment will held in private

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
