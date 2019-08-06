|
O'Leary, Janet M.
(nee Duke) Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Kevin J. O'Leary; loving mother of Bridget (Jeremy Wolf) O'Leary and Meaghan (Andrew) Puleo; adoring Mimi of Kaya, Alyssa, Thea and Andrew; cherished daughter of the late Austin and Betty Jane Duke; dear sister of Nancy Nagel, Connie Grillo, B.J. Pfeiffer and Patty Faust; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Janet fought hard through this illness with grace and courage and took great comfort that her family was always by her side.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, August 7 from 3-8 p.m. with funeral services on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment will held in private
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019