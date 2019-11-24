Atherton, Janet Marie

On September 29, 2019, Janet Marie Atherton passed peacefully at age 81, in Ballwin, MO. Janet was born on May 14, 1938 in St. Louis, MO to Raymond and Elizabeth Hands (Archibald) and spent her entire life in the area. In her youth Janet was a formidable track star, holding state records for women's track. She received her bachelors in business management on her 50th birthday from Webster University, in St. Louis. She had several careers throughout her life, however, she was most proud of helping struggling new business owners establish financial systems that allowed them to flourish. Janet was known for a quick wit, infectious smile, and breaking rules- she was proud that she never got caught. Janet also enjoyed arguing politics with her family, traveling, watching sports, playing with her cats, and drinking cherry Pepsi.

Janet was predeceased by her husband, Noel "Al" Atherton, daughter Scheryl Bosomworth, and brothers Raymond, Arthur, and Paul Hands. Janet is survived by her children James R. Bosomworth and Jill Nolde (wife Kimberley), granddaughters Jeanette Bosomworth and Valerie Brand (husband Matt) , and great-grandchildren Avery and Logan Brand. She also leaves behind her beloved brother Russell Hands (wife Mitzi), and sister Bettye Kreutzer (husband Bob), many beloved nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

Services: A memorial will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Meramec Bluffs, 1 Meramec Bluffs Drive, Ballwin, MO 63021. Flowers are welcome; contributions may be sent to the St. Louis Humane Society.