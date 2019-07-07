|
|
Pohl, Janet Marie Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born Feb. 12, 1941 to Andrew and Jeannette Pacini Pohl; dear mother of Thomas (Julie) Graham and Timothy (Margie) Graham; loving grandmother of Victoria, Daniel, Caroline, Jenna and Collin; dear cousin and friend. Services: Memorial Service Fri., July 12, 4 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019