Reynolds-Kohring, Janet Marie

82, Janet Marie nee Reynolds Kohring passed away after a brief illness, on September 8, 2020, a long time resident of Creve Coeur, MO. She has rejoined her cherished husband of 25 years in Heaven, Frank Carl Kohring, who preceded her in death on August 18, 2015. Janet was the eldest daughter of the late Charles Steven, and Jean Tennyson Reynolds. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, Aunt, and blessed friend to many. Devoted mother to Dale Charles Marple of Ballwin, and Karen Marple Siegfried of Creve Coeur, treasured grandmother to Max J Siegfried of Portland, OR.