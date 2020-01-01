Feager, Sister Janet Mary, CSJ

Of Nazareth Living Center on Mon., Dec. 30, 2019. Daughter of late Orlando William and Irene Marie Feager (nee Moorhem); sister of Marilyn Hoss, aunt, great aunt, cousin, friend and Sister in Christ.

Services: Visitation at Nazareth Living Center on Thurs., Jan. 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. then to Resurrection Cemetery for burial. Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111. FEY SERVICE