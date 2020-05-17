Janet R. Aach
Aach, Janet R. May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years to Richard D. Aach, MD; cherished mother to Jordan Aach, Laura (Gregg) Hollabaugh, Joyce (Gregory) Bryan and Susan Aach; dear grandmother of Melissa (Andy) Vien, Will (fiance' Katherine Carr, MD) Hollabaugh, MD, Nina (boyfriend, Ethan Weiss) Bryan, Annie Bryan and Gavin Bryan; loving daughter of the late Louis and late Bernadine Silverman; dear sister to the late Kathy Cohen, late Sally (Al) Greenblatt, late Bob (June) Silverman; and dear sister-in-law to Marilyn Levy, Raymond and Lila Cohen; as well as a dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend and volunteer. Janet's smile and beautiful spirit would light up a room. Services: A private graveside service will be held on May 17. Plans for a memorial and celebration of Janet's life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Janet's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. A Rindskopf-Roth Service

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
