Miller, Janet R. (nee Plattner) Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Kim W. Miller; dear mother of Christopher Miller, Nicole Fenske and Michael Miller; dear grandmother of Aria and Connor; dear sister of Richard (Sue) Plattner; our dear sister-in-law, mother-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin, god mother and friend. Services: Memorial visitation will be held at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, May 11, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions to Janet R. Miller GoFundMe account appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019