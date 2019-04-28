St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet R. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet R. Miller Obituary
Miller, Janet R. (nee Plattner) Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Kim W. Miller; dear mother of Christopher Miller, Nicole Fenske and Michael Miller; dear grandmother of Aria and Connor; dear sister of Richard (Sue) Plattner; our dear sister-in-law, mother-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin, god mother and friend. Services: Memorial visitation will be held at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, May 11, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions to Janet R. Miller GoFundMe account appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now