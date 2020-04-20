Janet R. Yaeger
Yaeger, Janet R. Asleep in Jesus 4-18-20, Janet R. Yaeger, daughter of the late Richard and Minnie Windler was born 3-8-43 in Centralia, IL. Baptized at Trinity Luth, Nashville, IL where she also attended elementary school & was confirmed on Palm Sunday 1957. Graduated from Nashville High 1961 & Lutheran School of Nursing 1964 where she received her RN diploma. Married John N Yaeger on 3-7-64 with whom she enjoyed nearly 55 years of marriage. To this union were born two children, who with their families, survive. John Scott (Maria) Yaeger with Lindsey, Allie, John and Josiah; and Mark (Kelli) Yaeger with Mara, Kate and Eliot. Also surviving are her sisters and brother-in-law Audrey (Albert) Moeller, Cynthia (Dennis) Banks, and Sharon (Kenneth) Groh along with their families. Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2020.
