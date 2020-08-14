1/1
Janet V. (Raic) Muich
Muich, Janet V.

Janet V. Muich (nee Raic) in Lady Lake, FL, died on August 8, 2020. Mrs. Muich was born in St. Louis, MO on May 16, 1930. Mrs. Muich was retired from Monsanto Company as an executive secretary. She and her husband Albert moved to The Villages in Florida on December 1996. She was a parishioner of St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL. Beloved wife of Albert J. Muich, daughter of the late John N. Raic and the late Adele L. Raic, sister of the late Nicholas G. Raic (Mary Ann), the late Patricia C. Weber (Joseph), and Alicia F. Whittle (Charles). Loving daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, niece, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend. Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 14351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL. Her final resting place will be at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2020.
