Voss, Sister Janet, (AKA: Francis Agnes), C.PP.S.

Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Frank, Sr. and Agnes (Frese) Voss. Survived by her brother Frank (Donna) Voss, Jr., and sisters Suzanne (Larry) Maas and Barbara (Don) Oitker; nieces and nephews, dear friends and Sisters in Christ.

Services: Funeral Mass, Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO. Interment convent cemetery. Wake Sunday, December 15, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and a Prayer Service of Thanksgiving at 6:00 p.m. Wake continues Monday, December 16, from 9:00-10:45 a.m. in St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO 63366-2299.