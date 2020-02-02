|
Hughes, Janice Christine
(nee Montani) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of John J. Hughes; dearest mother of Christine Sykora (Jason Fleming); loving grandmother of Olivia Rae, Lexi, Kayla, John Patrick, Henry Louis, Evelyn Grace, Max, Christian and Ava; dear stepmother of Ryan and Aaron (Donna) Hughes, Chris (Carolyn) Saldaña, Rachel (Kevin) Siatkowski; dear sister of Michael Joseph (Janet) Montani and Laura (Dan) Hanneke; our dear niece, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wed., Feb 5, 4-8 pm. Then taken to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Thurs., Feb. 6, for visitation at 10 am. until the funeral mass at 11 am. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020