St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Christine Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Christine Hughes Obituary

Hughes, Janice Christine

(nee Montani) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of John J. Hughes; dearest mother of Christine Sykora (Jason Fleming); loving grandmother of Olivia Rae, Lexi, Kayla, John Patrick, Henry Louis, Evelyn Grace, Max, Christian and Ava; dear stepmother of Ryan and Aaron (Donna) Hughes, Chris (Carolyn) Saldaña, Rachel (Kevin) Siatkowski; dear sister of Michael Joseph (Janet) Montani and Laura (Dan) Hanneke; our dear niece, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wed., Feb 5, 4-8 pm. Then taken to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Thurs., Feb. 6, for visitation at 10 am. until the funeral mass at 11 am. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now