Doyle, Janice D. (nee Stokes) Sun., May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald R. Doyle for over 55 years; dearest mother of Sara (Will) Underwood and Joshua (Theresa) Doyle; loving grandmother of Caleb, Carter, Kai, Quincie, Aubrey and Greyson; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wed., May 20 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral and Burial Private.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 19, 2020.