April 14, 2019; beloved wife of Bob Gale; dear daughter of John W. Schwartz and the late Vincentia "Jean" Schwartz; dear sister and sister-in-law of Jack (Marilyn) Schwartz, Jr., Jim (Donna) Schwartz and Jeanne Goff; dear sister-in-law of Stephen (Janet) Gale; dear niece of Bridgett (late John) Baragiola, Frank (Mabel) Emma and Vincent Emma; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation Thursday, April 18, 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road with funeral service following at 11:00 am. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N. Mason Road. Memorial contributions preferred to AAMDS International Foundation, aamds.org/donate/tribute. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
BI-State Cremation Service - Florissant
3387 N. Highway 67
Florissant, MO 63033
314-831-8868
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019