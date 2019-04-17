Janice E. Gale

Gale, Janice E. April 14, 2019; beloved wife of Bob Gale; dear daughter of John W. Schwartz and the late Vincentia Jean Schwartz; dear sister and sister-in-law of Jack (Marilyn) Schwartz, Jr., Jim (Donna) Schwartz and Jeanne Goff; dear sister-in-law of Stephen (Janet) Gale; dear niece of Bridgett (late John) Baragiola, Frank (Mabel) Emma and Vincent Emma; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation Thursday, April 18, 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road with funeral service following at 11:00 am. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N. Mason Road. Memorial contributions preferred to AAMDS International Foundation, aamds.org/donate/tribute. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
