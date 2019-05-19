Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice K. Broderick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Broderick, Janice K. Janice K. Broderick passed away in her home on February 12, 2019. Jan was born on July 10, 1948, at Fort Meade, MD to Casmer and Adele Kozlow. As the daughter of an army officer, Jan spent her childhood years in Maryland, Munich, GER, and San Rafael and Santa Clara, CA. After graduating from high school and 1 year of college, Jan married and moved to St. Louis where she remained for the rest of her life. She obtained a bachelor's degree in Art History and a master's degree in US History both from the University of Missouri at St. Louis. Her education reflected her love for art and history. Jan was able to apply her love of art and history into a career with A.G. Edwards & Sons as the manager of the firm's art collection. She also became a registered representative for the firm. Jan authored the text for the catalog for the Charles M. Russell exhibition at the Museum of Westward Expansion which exhibit honored one of St. Louis's most renowned artists. Jan's love for the history of St. Louis was further expressed when she was for years a member of the board of directors, including its president for years for the Campbell House Museum and spearheaded the renovation of rooms at the Campbell House. Jan lived across from Tower Grove Park where she supported this magnificent park. Jan is survived by her brothers, Paul Kozlow (Elizabeth) of Stockton, CA and Wayne Kozlow (Melanie) of Lockhart, TX. There will be a celebration of her life on June 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Campbell House. Donations in her memory may be made to the Campbell House Museum or the Tower Grove Park Society.

