Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
8343 Gravois
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
8343 Gravois
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Cemetery
Hoyleton, IL
Kroeger, Janice "Jan"

76, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Jan was born and raised in Hoyleton, IL, to the late Richard and Anna (nee Haury) Kroeger. Jan leaves behind her sister Carol Bauer; her niece Lisa (nee Bauer) Piccone and many loved cousins and friends.

Jan received her teaching degree from Concordia Seward and began her teaching career at Trinity Hobart, in Hobart IN. From Hobart she then taught in Rochelle, IL, after leaving Rochelle she moved to St. Louis and taught at Atonement Lutheran in Florissant and retired after many blessed years at Christ Community in Webster Groves.

During retirement Jan loved to travel with her sister and friends. She also enjoyed tutoring and volunteering at Feed My People and Meals on Wheels.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, August 8, 5-8 p.m. and at Salem Lutheran Church (8343 Gravois) Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hoyleton, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Feed My People or Lutheran Family and Children Services.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019
