Manaugh, Janice L. (nee Westergren) Fri., July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Manaugh, Jr.; dear daughter of the late Norma and Ray Westergren; dear mother and mother-in-law of Laura (Bryan Lange) Manaugh and Kenneth (Amy Kerkman) Manaugh, III; dear sister of Sharon (Peter Spies) Westergren and the late Bonnie Westergren; loving caretaker of Diane Manaugh; loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Service at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Thur., July 18 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 8 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, St. Louis Regional Chapter. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019