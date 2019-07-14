Janice L. Manaugh

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice L. Manaugh.
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Manaugh, Janice L. (nee Westergren) Fri., July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Manaugh, Jr.; dear daughter of the late Norma and Ray Westergren; dear mother and mother-in-law of Laura (Bryan Lange) Manaugh and Kenneth (Amy Kerkman) Manaugh, III; dear sister of Sharon (Peter Spies) Westergren and the late Bonnie Westergren; loving caretaker of Diane Manaugh; loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Service at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Thur., July 18 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 8 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, St. Louis Regional Chapter. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.