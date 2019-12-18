Seigel, Janice Lynn

(nee Kaufman), Passed away at home in Creve Coeur, MO, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family, friends and Boston Terriers. She was 70 years old and passed on the 47th anniversary of her marriage to Harvey Seigel.

Janice is also survived by her children, Karen Seigel and Jay Seigel, and numerous extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Al and Anita Kaufman, and sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Joel Schatzman.

Janice graduated from University City High School and the University of Missouri. She had a happy life, enjoyed gathering the people she loved around the table, and was always there for those who needed her help.

Services: Graveside service Thursday, December 19, 1:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.

