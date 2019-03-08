Dettmann, Janice M. Entered into rest on Thurs., Mar.7, 2019 at age 92. Wife of the late Theodore W. Ted Dettmann; beloved mother of Deborah Jackson and Theodore Tad (Chris) Dettmann; dear grandmother of Mary-Kathryn Margaret Meg Maxheimer, AnneMarie Susanne (Patrick) Vaughan, Theodore William Arthur Todd (fiancé Shannon Walesky) Jackson, Justin Thomas Dettmann and Kaitlin Rose Dettmann; dear great-grandmother of William and Caroline. Our sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral service Monday 10:00 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road). VISITATION SUNDAY 4-8 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to charity of donor's choice appreciated.
|
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019