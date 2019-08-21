Floyd, Janice M.

77, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, August 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Mike Floyd for 52 years; loving mother of Glenn (Dawn) Floyd; cherished grandmother of Elianna; dear sister of Janet (the late Bob) Vondera and the late Earl William Mueller, Jr.

Janice was an elementary teacher for many years at Catholic schools in North County. She enjoyed being a member of a garden club and spending time with her granddaughter.

Services: Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 1355 Motherhead Road, Cottleville with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to . hutchensfuneralhomes.com