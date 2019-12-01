|
Parrino-Reed, Janice R.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Terence Reed; loving mother of Nicholas Parrino, Paul (Julie) Parrino, Lorrie Reed, Sherry Reed and Stephanie (Scot) Craig; dearest grandmother of Jennifer, Evan, Connor, and Alexis; dearest daughter of the late Corbitt Lamb and the late Dorothy (the late Glenn) Smith; beloved sister of Michael Smith; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, December 4, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Peregrine Society.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019