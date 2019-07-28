Thomas, Janice Rae (nee Armstrong), passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Daughter of the late Raymond Walter and Helen Louise Armstrong. Leaving behind two cherished daughters, Barb Johnson and Louise Thomas, dearest grandson Bryan (Tami) Johnson, dearest great-grandchildren Maddox, Matthew, Carter, and Audriana; dear aunt, cousin and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Virginia De Van. Services: Memorial gathering will be held Mon, July 29, from 4-8 p.m. at Alexander White-Mullen Funeral Home 11101 St. Charles Rock Rd. St. Ann, MO. Come join the family in celebrating her life. Condolences at www.alexanderstlouis.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019