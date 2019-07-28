Janice Rae Thomas

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Rae Thomas.
Service Information
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO
63074
(314)-739-1133
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO 63074
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas, Janice Rae (nee Armstrong), passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Daughter of the late Raymond Walter and Helen Louise Armstrong. Leaving behind two cherished daughters, Barb Johnson and Louise Thomas, dearest grandson Bryan (Tami) Johnson, dearest great-grandchildren Maddox, Matthew, Carter, and Audriana; dear aunt, cousin and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Virginia De Van. Services: Memorial gathering will be held Mon, July 29, from 4-8 p.m. at Alexander White-Mullen Funeral Home 11101 St. Charles Rock Rd. St. Ann, MO. Come join the family in celebrating her life. Condolences at www.alexanderstlouis.com

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details