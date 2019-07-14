Wood, Jaqueline Rae (nee Koenes) passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born November 23, 1935 in Grand Haven, Michigan, Jackie was the only child of Joseph (Bud) Koenes and Ruth Koenes, who predeceased her. Jackie is survived by her daughter, Lisa Wood, son-in-law, Jim Williams, and grandchildren, Ben and Blaire Williams. Jackie loved her family endlessly, and her support for them was unwavering. They adored her and will always remember her wit, spirit, and grammar lessons. Jackie spent thirty-four years working for General Motors Corporation, four years working for the Buick division in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and thirty years working for the Pontiac division in St. Louis, Missouri. After retiring from GM, Jackie obtained her real estate license and worked for Coldwell Banker Gundaker for several years. She loved working and made many enduring friendships throughout her career. In her spare time, Jackie was an avid reader and enjoyed travel. Diagnosed with vascular dementia more than seven years ago, Jackie's memory faded, but her positive outlook and sense of humor never did. Her family extends their heartfelt thanks to the many healthcare professionals at The Glen at Aberdeen and BJC Hospice, who cared for Jackie. As was her wish, no services will be held. Should you wish to remember Jackie, memorial contributions may be made to New City School, 5209 Waterman Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri 63108, at which Jackie attended many plays, performances, and Grandfriends' Days with Ben (NCS Class of 2008) and Blaire (NCS Class of 2013). A service of Bopp Chapel. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019