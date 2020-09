Dodd, Jason Alexander

Sept. 3, 2020 at age 23. Loving son of Michelle M. (late Fred E.) Dodd, brother of Sean M. Dodd, father of Aldous, Damien, and Spencer, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Friday Sept. 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Burial following at

St. Paul Churchyard. feyfuneralhome.com