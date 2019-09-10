|
Kempf, Jason Andrew
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Beloved son of David and Sheron Kempf. Dear brother of Jennifer (Randy Kelm) Kempf. Loving uncle of Ann and Jackson and Cheyanne. Beloved nephew, cousin, and friend to many.
Jason was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Blues Fan
Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin, Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Wildwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be St. Vincent de Paul Society at Holy Infant Catholic Church. Visitation at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019