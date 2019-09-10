St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church
Ballwin, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Kempf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Andrew Kempf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Andrew Kempf Obituary

Kempf, Jason Andrew

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Beloved son of David and Sheron Kempf. Dear brother of Jennifer (Randy Kelm) Kempf. Loving uncle of Ann and Jackson and Cheyanne. Beloved nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Jason was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Blues Fan

Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin, Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Wildwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be St. Vincent de Paul Society at Holy Infant Catholic Church. Visitation at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information