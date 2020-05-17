Jason R. Stange
Stange, Jason R. 42 years old, of Manchester, MO, was taken from us unexpectedly on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Laura (nee Vogel) of 18+ years, his two beautiful daughters, Paige and Jordyn, parents James and Martha, son-in-law to Stephen and Glenna Walko and Donald and Barbara Vogel, dear brother and brother-in-law to James (Andrea), Kirk (Paola), Chris (Nancy) Vogel, Steve (Ashley) Walko, Debbie (Mike) Lanemann, Mickie (Jim) Kohlschreiber, Deena (Jason) Wilson, uncle to so many nieces and nephews, and friend to countless others. Services: There will be a Celebration of Life reception at a later date when we can all share memories and stories together. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the educational fund for Paige and Jordyn. Donations can be made out to the Stange Scholarship Fund and mailed to 1100 Town and Country Commons Dr #7191, Chesterfield, MO 63006. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
