Berndt, Jason Thomas

Jason T. Berndt, age 43, of Overland, MO, passed away on August 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Berndt. He will forever be remembered by his mother; Laura Bothe-Berndt, his children; Kyle, Courtney, Chloe, Kayla and Jason (Jr.) Berndt, grandson; Keyontae, sisters; Amy (Berndt) Stillman, Katelynn and Natalie Berndt, brother; Dustin Rousan, nephews; Clayton, Quinton and Cameron Stillman and Derek Rousan, grandmother; Lynne Bothe, uncle; Brian Bothe, aunt; Debbie (Berndt) Littlefield, cousins; Mandy, Justin and Lori Littlefield, step-mother, Brenda (Rousan) Berndt, ex-wife; Crystal Frost, great-aunt; Joyce Randolph and numerous cousins and family members that will miss him dearly.

Services: Private services will be held for family and friends.