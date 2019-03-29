Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay Gordon Henges. View Sign

Henges, Jay Gordon March 27, 2019. Born in St. Louis, Mr. Henges attended University City public schools and Washington University, where he majored in business and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served in the United States Navy in World War II. He was the founder and former owner of Henges Interiors, a St. Louis and Kansas City contracting firm, and Porta-King Building Systems, a leading national manufacturer of modular and pre-assembled buildings. During the 1980s, he served as Republican National Committeeman for Missouri and Finance Chairman of the Missouri Republican Party. He served several terms as member of the Frontenac Planning Commission, a member of the Board of Trustees of the St. Louis Science Center, the St. Louis Zoo, a member of the Board of Directors of the Missouri State Chamber of Commerce and the Hawthorn Foundation. He was a campaign Finance Chair for Gov. Ashcroft and chaired events for the Reagan campaigns. In 1987, Gov. Ashcroft appointed him to the Missouri Conservation Commission, where he served 6-years as one of the four members and also as its Chair. He was the founding Chair of the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation. In 2003, Mr. Henges became one of the 10 voting Commissioners of the St. Louis Zoo and was later elected Treasurer. The Jay Henges Shooting Range of the Missouri Department of Conservation is named after him. Mr. Henges was a 32nd degree Mason, member of Tuscan Lodge and Moolah Shrine. In 1982, he married Carolyn Frank Miller, who shared his love of the outdoors and they enjoyed extended trips to many countries, including photographic safaris to Africa, South America, and Pacific Rim countries. He strongly believed in philanthropy and was a major donor to many St. Louis institutions, including the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and St. Louis Zoo. He is the son of the late J. Gordon Henges and the late Vera Melsheimer Henges; beloved husband of Carolyn; father of J. Gordon Henges, III Trip (Carmel) and Jeffrey Miller (Gabrielle) and Julie Miller Drier (David); grandfather of Caili Henges, and Ariel and Ori Miller, the late Victoria, and Tommy and Alex Drier; brother of Ronald Henges (Anne) and the late Lynn Henges (late Peggy); uncle and friend to many. Services: Memorial service Monday, April 1, 11 a.m. at Congregation Temple Israel, #1 Alvan D. Rubin Drive. Visitation begins Monday at 10:15 a.m. Contributions preferred to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Zoo, or to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE.





9430 Olive Blvd

St Louis , MO 63132

