Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Cohen, Dr. Jay Norman March 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Shirley Flegel Cohen; dear father and father-inlaw of Carolyn (Derk) Ralls and Michelle (Noel) Mitchell; loving grandfather of Dustin (Natalie) Ralls and Morgan Mitchell; dear great-grandfather to Daniel; beloved brother of Richard Cohen; dear brother-in-law of Joey Flegel; cherished uncle of Molly Cohen and Irene Sloan; loving friend of Nancy Chod, dear cousin, and a great friend to many. Jay was an amazing man with many talents. He could fix anything, was a self-made engineer, could fly an airplane, scuba dive, water and snow ski. He enjoyed playing tennis, but he was a great golfer, and of course he was a great optometrist, but above all, he was a great family man and loved life! Services: Memorial service Monday, March 11, 11:00 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road. Visitation with Jay's family beginning at 10:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jay's memory may be made to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE





Cohen, Dr. Jay Norman March 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Shirley Flegel Cohen; dear father and father-inlaw of Carolyn (Derk) Ralls and Michelle (Noel) Mitchell; loving grandfather of Dustin (Natalie) Ralls and Morgan Mitchell; dear great-grandfather to Daniel; beloved brother of Richard Cohen; dear brother-in-law of Joey Flegel; cherished uncle of Molly Cohen and Irene Sloan; loving friend of Nancy Chod, dear cousin, and a great friend to many. Jay was an amazing man with many talents. He could fix anything, was a self-made engineer, could fly an airplane, scuba dive, water and snow ski. He enjoyed playing tennis, but he was a great golfer, and of course he was a great optometrist, but above all, he was a great family man and loved life! Services: Memorial service Monday, March 11, 11:00 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road. Visitation with Jay's family beginning at 10:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jay's memory may be made to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE Funeral Home Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel

5216 Delmar Blvd

St. Louis , MO 63108

(314) 367-0438 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations