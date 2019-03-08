Cohen, Dr. Jay Norman March 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Shirley Flegel Cohen; dear father and father-inlaw of Carolyn (Derk) Ralls and Michelle (Noel) Mitchell; loving grandfather of Dustin (Natalie) Ralls and Morgan Mitchell; dear great-grandfather to Daniel; beloved brother of Richard Cohen; dear brother-in-law of Joey Flegel; cherished uncle of Molly Cohen and Irene Sloan; loving friend of Nancy Chod, dear cousin, and a great friend to many. Jay was an amazing man with many talents. He could fix anything, was a self-made engineer, could fly an airplane, scuba dive, water and snow ski. He enjoyed playing tennis, but he was a great golfer, and of course he was a great optometrist, but above all, he was a great family man and loved life! Services: Memorial service Monday, March 11, 11:00 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road. Visitation with Jay's family beginning at 10:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jay's memory may be made to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019