Broddon, Jay Scott

February 6, 2020 in Houston, TX. Beloved husband of Renata Vesela Broddon; adored father of Alexandra Jana Broddon; dear son of Suzanne Goldstein Broddon and the late Alan Joel Broddon; dear son-in-law of Jana Vesela and Jeremy Vesely; beloved brother and brother-in-law of Michele (Donn) Lux, Stephanie (Richard) Alport and Radim (Michaela) Vesely; loving uncle of Philip and Andrew Lux, Jeremy Alport, and David, Elias and Theo Vesely. Treasured nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: There will be a celebration of Jay's life at Westwood Country Club, 11801 Conway Road, St. Louis, MO 63131 on Sunday February 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. No visitation prior to service. The family will receive guests beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the family residence. To honor Jay's life, please consider donating blood to the American Red Cross, making a contribution to the American Red Cross, or any .

