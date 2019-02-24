Stoltman, Jayne (nee deBastiani), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Tues., Feb. 19, 2019; beloved wife of the late Robert J. Stoltman, Sr; dear mother and mother-in-law of Robert J. (Christy) Stoltman, Jr; dear grandmother of Anna, Robert John III RJ and Kerstin; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur Tues., Feb. 26, 9:30 a.m. to Incarnate Word Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Service Organizations (USO). Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Monday. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jayne Stoltman.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019