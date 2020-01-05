Kekelis, Jayson John

of St. Charles, MO, died in an accident on Saturday, December 21, 2019, leaving us too soon at the age of 48. Beloved husband and confidante of Amy Kekelis; proud father and mentor to Tyler and Kody; cherished son of Rosine and the late David Kekelis; loyal brother to Kendra (Ed) Hartman; fun-loving uncle to Nora, Lena and Molly; and beloved grandson of Susie and the late George Kekelis, Dorothy Alfredo and Michael Russo. He will be greatly missed by his future daughters-in-law Lauren Thompson and Megan Laboube, loyal sidekicks Fynn and Angus, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jayson was the rare combination of someone who had an amazing love of life and a firm understanding of what's important. He spent as much time as possible outdoors as an avid hunter and fisherman. He was known for his infectious laugh, radiant smile, warm comforting eyes, passionate spirit, self-reliance and talent with people and animals. He was a skilled and dedicated union carpenter for 30 years, who worked for ISC Contracting. His loyalty and commitment are evident by his many life-long friendships. Jayson leaves a legacy of entertaining stories, grateful hearts and invaluable lessons.

Services will be private. Jayson was so full of life, so family and friends will be invited to a celebration in his honor. Donations may be made in memory of Jayson to Shelter Friends.