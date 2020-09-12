1/1
Jean Ann Becker
Becker, Jean Ann

(nee McKean) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at age 92. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Marc H. Becker; adored mother of Mary Ann (Doug) Niewoehner, Jane (Jim) Rogers, Kathleen (Tom) Schreiber, Patty (Bob) Floro, Joanne (Bob) Shelton, and Mark (Susan) Becker; loving grandmother of Michael (Mary), Dan, and Laura Niewoehner; J.P. (Kacey) Rogers, Sarah (Josh) Goodwin, Jenna (Tim) Dunsford, Tom (Julia) Schreiber, Jr., Katie Floro, Jack and Anne Shelton; Mark, Jr., Matthew, Patrick, and Grace Becker; proud great grandmother of Becks, Emmeline, Courtney, Luke, James, Miles, William, and Caroline; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend.

Jean's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Nazareth Living Center and Mercy South Hospice.

Memorial contributions to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, 3800 Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 (www.glennon.org). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
