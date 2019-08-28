Mathews, Jean Ann Holbrook

passed away August 20, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. She was born October 17, 1941 in Ogden, UT to Walter and Connie Jorgensen Holbrook. She was active in Missouri government and the Republican Party, serving in the Missouri House of Representatives for 10 years. She also served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while living in the St. Louis area. She is survived by her husband John, three children and other loved ones.

Services: Funeral services are in Mesa, AZ and Ogden, UT, where she will be laid to rest at Aultorest Cemetery. For more information and to send condolences, please visit www.bunkerfuneral.com.