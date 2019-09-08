|
Breer, Jean
(nee Summers) Asleep in Jesus, Monday, September 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late August Breer; loving mother of Jim (Cindy) and the late Kenneth Breer; dear grandmother of Catherine, Lisa and Tina (Justin); dear great-grandmother of Brentley, Marissa, Lonnie, Devin, Landon, and Lexis; dear sister of Joyce Hermann; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.
Services: Visitation at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church (5252 S. Lindbergh Blvd.) Monday, September 9, 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to any veterans organization of one's choice appreciated.
A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019