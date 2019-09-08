St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Christ Memorial Lutheran Church
5252 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ Memorial Lutheran Church
5252 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
Breer, Jean

(nee Summers) Asleep in Jesus, Monday, September 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late August Breer; loving mother of Jim (Cindy) and the late Kenneth Breer; dear grandmother of Catherine, Lisa and Tina (Justin); dear great-grandmother of Brentley, Marissa, Lonnie, Devin, Landon, and Lexis; dear sister of Joyce Hermann; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church (5252 S. Lindbergh Blvd.) Monday, September 9, 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to any veterans organization of one's choice appreciated.

A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
