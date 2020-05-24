Jean C. Louis
Louis, Jean C. Jean C. Louis, age 89, passed away on May, 16, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Fred, and children, the late Diane, Carolyn Wenzel (Ron), Barbara Weiss (David), Thomas (Diane), grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Christianna and Thomas and great grandchildren. Jean grew up during the depression and learned at an early age to use her talents. She was an accomplished bridge player, seamstress, often making her children's clothes when they were young, crocheting her beloved snowflake ornaments and afghans any time someone had a baby. She loved music, especially big band sounds and anything Frank Sinatra. As a young woman she was a dance instructor and never missed an opportunity to dance whenever she had the chance. Whatever she did, she did well. We will miss her sharp wit and great sense of humor. We plan to have a celebration of her life at a later date when it is safer to get together. Funeral arrangements by Bopp Chapel.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
