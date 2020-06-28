Haldiman, Jean Child

Jean Child Haldiman (nee Jean Allan Child) was the beloved and loving wife of the late Robert E. Haldiman, mother of the late Robert C. Haldiman (Iren

Marhaug), Jane Haldiman, and Susan Haldiman (Tara Hoffmann), grandmother of Jean, T.O., and Iselin Haldiman, and sister of the late Colby Allan Child, Sr. She is survived by her daughters, daughters in-law, and grandchildren.

Jean grew up in Clayton, MO. She studied art history at Washington University, where she met Robert E. Haldiman. After marrying in 1950 they built a home designed by Robert in Kirkwood, MO, where she spent most of her life. Jean had a life-long love of art, art history, and archaeology. She created art in many media including watercolor and collage. She also enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, and bird watching; the Clayton Garden Club, of which she was a member, declared her yard a bird sanctuary. Jean taught art history and archaeology in St. Louis area schools with the Springboard to Learning Foundation. After retiring she used her creative skills to make 3-D illustrations for Braille books at Midwestern Braille Volunteers. She moved to Chicago, IL in early 2020.

Services: A visitation will be held on July 10, 2020 at Bopp Chapel. Please check boppchapel.com for details A memorial tribute is available online at www.Never-Gone.com/Memorials/

Jean_Haldiman. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Missouri Botanical Garden, Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, or a charity of your choice.