Haldiman, Jean Child

Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Haldiman, mother of the late Robert C. Haldiman (Iren Marhaug), Jane Haldiman, and Susan Haldiman (Tara Hoffmann), and grandmother of Jean, T.O., and Iselin Haldiman.

Services: July 10, 2020. Memorial is at www.Never-Gone.com/Memorials/Jean_Haldiman. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.