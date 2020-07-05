Bradfield, Jean Davis

93, died in peace at her home in Glendale, MO on June 28, 2020. Jean was born on Nov. 19, 1926 in Kime, Wayne County, MO. Jean married Earl Jacob Bradfield Sr. on August 3, 1952 who preceded her in death on Sept 27, 1989. Earl and Jean owned and operated the Inn Towne Motel, across from Kirkwood City Hall. The family resided at the motel until 1972 when they moved to Glendale.

Major influences in her life include her Christian faith, the great depression and WWII. Jean received a Bachelor in Business English from Ouachita Baptist College and a masters in Elementary Education from Webster U. in 1974. She taught 4th grade at Claymont School in Parkway District for 23 years, retiring in 1989. She owned and managed the Mascoutah Mobile Home Manor from 1989 to 2006. Jean was a member of Kirkwood Baptist Church for 65 years and active in Friendship International.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Cloyce Davis and Lela Adline Rhodes Davis and brother Joseph Rhodes Davis.

Jean is survived by her three children, James Forrest Bradfield, Earl Jacob Bradfield Jr., Gail Ann Bradfield, grandchildren Grant Patrick Bradfield and Jacob Carpenter Bradfield and great grandchildren Conner Grant Bradfield and Wesley Parks Bradfield.

Services: Visitation and a memorial service will be held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date when concerns related to the corona virus have subsided. Interment will take place at Shiloh Cemetery in Shook, MO with a graveside service at 2:00 PM on Friday July 3, 2020.

Memorial donations may be directed to the International Mission Board, Friendship International c/o Linda Taylor, 780 Fifth Plaza, Florissant, MO 63031 or the American Cancer Society for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Family and friends may sign a guest book at www.boppchapel.com.