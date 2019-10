Freebern, Jean E.

(nee Franklin) entered into rest Thursday, October 9, 2019, at age 83. Loving husband of Gary Freebern. Beloved mother of Ryan (April) Freebern. Sister of Edward and James Franklin and Barbara Perkins. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Jean was a Key Punch Operator at McDonnell Douglas and was the Chiropractic Assistant at Black Jack Chiropractic.

Services: Jean's family has planned a private remembrance.