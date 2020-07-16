Miller, Jean E. "Jeannie" (nee Ewert)

79, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at her home in Kirkwood, Missouri after a long battle with aphasia and dementia. Mrs. Miller is survived by her loving husband John, son Bradley and daughter Kristin DiCarlo (Tom); Stepchildren Kendall Miller (Tina), Christopher Miller (Nina), Jamie Miller (Julie), Mark Miller, Alice Miller and Dorthea Miller; eight grandchildren, Alex (Mikelle) Miller, Alex DiCarlo, Chloe Moskoff, Zoe Miller, Lily Miller, Maya Jane Miller, Naomi Miller and Kendall Z.H. Miller; one great-grandchild, William Miller. Mrs. Miller is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Jane Gowans. She was preceded in death by parents Carl and Ruth Ewert and sister Barbara Hall.

Mrs. Miller was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois on March 23, 1941 to Carl and Ruth Ewert. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School and attended William Woods College and National College of Education. She was an elementary school art teacher at schools in St. Louis including the Ferguson School District, Parkway School District and Warson Woods Elementary. Mrs. Miller enjoyed traveling the world with her husband "Jack". They also were active members at Central Presbyterian Church with whom they often traveled on missionary trips to Honduras, Guatemala, England, Morocco, Egypt, Israel and India. Mrs. Miller also participated in Central's Community Bible Study, Women's Ministries and Thursday Morning Prayer Group. Further, she was also actively involved with PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) in St. Louis.

Mrs. Miller lived her life with the deep desire to help her friends and family known for her loving spirit. She was talented, generous and loving to all and will be dearly missed. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.

Services: Private services were held with burial at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to The Micah Project, Dept 357, P.O. Box 4346, Houston, Texas 77210-4346

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com