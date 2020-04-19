Pisoni, Jean E. (nee Hafertepe) Fortified by a lifelong, devout Catholic faith, Jean passed away Saturday, April 11th 2020, at age 92. Adored wife of the late Charles J. Pisoni. Beloved Mother of Michael C. Pisoni (Joan) and John M. Pisoni (Mary); Grandmother of Melissa Hall (Mark), John C. Pisoni, and Kimberly Pisoni; Great-Grandmother to David and Joshua Hall. Loving Sister, Mother-in-law, Aunt, Great-Aunt and Great-Grand-aunt. Jean was a faithful member of the St. Joan of Arc Daughters of Mary for over fifty years. Services: A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Internment St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.