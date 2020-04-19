Jean E. Pisoni
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pisoni, Jean E. (nee Hafertepe) Fortified by a lifelong, devout Catholic faith, Jean passed away Saturday, April 11th 2020, at age 92. Adored wife of the late Charles J. Pisoni. Beloved Mother of Michael C. Pisoni (Joan) and John M. Pisoni (Mary); Grandmother of Melissa Hall (Mark), John C. Pisoni, and Kimberly Pisoni; Great-Grandmother to David and Joshua Hall. Loving Sister, Mother-in-law, Aunt, Great-Aunt and Great-Grand-aunt. Jean was a faithful member of the St. Joan of Arc Daughters of Mary for over fifty years. Services: A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Internment St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved