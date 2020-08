Jean Gerfen

Gerfen, Jean

(nee Weiner) Passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Henry C. Gerfen; dear mother of Pat Niemeyer and Dennis (Jan) Gerfen; grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 7; sister of Joan Gebel; preceded in death by 5 siblings; dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: Family and friends to gather at 9:30 a.m. until service @ 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 21st at Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracksview Rd. Interment Valhalla Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Humane Society of Missouri. www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com