Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jean Hess Roe Obituary

Roe, Jean Hess

of Chesterfield, passed peacefully into the presence of God on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Ida Mae (nee Tuthill) and Alfred Foley Hess.

Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Roe, Jr.; cherished mother of Patty and Steve (Jeanne) Roe; treasured grandmother of Rachel (Ryan) Bush, Ryan (Rachel) Roe, Rebekah (Isaac) Fraley, Tori and Steve Roe; great-grandmother of RJ, Noah, Jadon and baby boy Bush, and Beckett and Mason Roe. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

The family is deeply grateful to the entire staff at Friendship Village Chesterfield Care Center for the exceptional care and love our mother receive while residing there.

Services: Visitation Wed., Aug. 14, 4-8 p.m. at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Promise Christian Academy, 13250 S. Outer 40, Town and Country, MO 63017. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
